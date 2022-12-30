Catholic World News

Citing fatigue, French bishop announces 6-month sabbatical

December 30, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Thierry Brac de la Perrière, 63, has governed the Diocese of Nevers (map) since 2011. He said that he asked the Pope for a sabbatical because of fatigue and approaching “burnout”: “I need a time of rest, a spiritual reprise ... to be able to better perform my duties.”

