Citing failing health, Scottish bishop resigns at 71

December 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Bishop Stephen Robson of Dunkeld, Scotland. At 71, Bishop Robson is four years shy of the typical retirement age.



Appointed to the see by Pope Francis in December 2013, Bishop Robson was the private secretary of Cardinal Keith O’Brien, who resigned in disgrace following allegations of homosexual misconduct. In 2020, Bishop Robson faced accusations of having plagiarized his 2003 doctoral dissertation.

