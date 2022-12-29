Catholic World News

Restrained Christmas celebrations in Jordan following killing of police official

December 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Jordan, a Western Asian nation of 10.9 million (map), is 95% Muslim. Its ruler, King Abdullah II, has long fostered tolerance toward Christians in the region—and the nation’s Christian leaders called for restrained Christmas celebrations as a sign of solidarity with the king and fellow Jordanians during a time of national mourning.

