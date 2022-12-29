Catholic World News

Argentine bishops’ conference: Remember poor and exploited children

December 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On the Feast of the Holy Innocents, the Argentine Episcopal Conference’s Commission for Life, Laity and Family released a Spanish-language statement on poor and exploited children. In discussing the statement, the Fides news agency also reported on the extent of child poverty in Latin America.

