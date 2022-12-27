Catholic World News

Indiana Catholic college will not recognize pro-abortion student group

December 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “When discerning the application for Smicks for Choice, our Catholic identity necessitates we affirm a limit about what can be done in the College’s name and with the College’s resources,” administrators at St. Mary’s College, a women’s college in Notre Dame (Indiana), said in a statement. “Therefore the club cannot be officially recognized by the College.”

