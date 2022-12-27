Catholic World News

New Orthodox Primate of Cyprus elected

December 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Orthodox Church of Cyprus (CNEWA profile), one of the autocephalous Eastern Orthodox churches, has a new leader: Archbishop George III.



The former Metropolitan of Paphos succeeds Archbishop Chrysostomos II, who died on November 7.

