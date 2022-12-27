Catholic World News

Kidnapped Benue priest freed, receiving medical attention

December 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Father Mark Ojotu, who ministers in Benue State (map), is one of three priests kidnapped last week in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation.

