Catholic World News

3rd priest in a week kidnapped in Nigeria

December 23, 2022

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: For the third time in as many days, a Catholic priest has been kidnapped in Nigeria.



Father Mark Ojuto, a priest of the Otukpo diocese, is the latest victim. He was abducted on December 22, when his car was stopped on a road in the town of Benue.



Father Sylvester Okechukwu was kidnapped in Kaduna on December 20; Father Christopher Ogide was abducted in Abia on December 21.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!