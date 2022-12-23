Catholic World News

NY appellate court says Yeshiva University must recognize LGBTQ student group

December 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Upholding an earlier court decision, a New York appellate court has ruled that Yeshiva University, an Orthodox Jewish institution, is not a “religious corporation,” and thus must recognize an LGBTQ group.



“We find that providing the Pride Alliance with full and equal access to public accommodations does not intrude on Yeshiva’s asserted right ‘to decide matters of faith and doctrine,’” the court ruled. “Similarly, we find no violation of Yeshiva’s free exercise of religion.”

