A New York court denies Yeshiva University its religious freedom

July 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Supreme Court of the State of New York has ruled that Yeshiva University, an Orthodox Jewish institution, is not a “religious corporation” and thus must permit a gay and lesbian student organization.



“The purpose students attend Yeshiva is to obtain an education, not for religious worship or some other function which is religious at its core,” ruled Judge Lynn Kotler, who has been listed as a member of the Lesbian and Gay Law Association for Greater New York. “Thus, religion is necessarily secondary to education at Yeshiva.”

