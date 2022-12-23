Catholic World News

Prime minister will again invite Pope Francis to visit India

December 23, 2022

» Continue to this story on Indian Express

CWN Editor's Note: Following a meeting with Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he would issue a third invitation to Pope Francis to visit India.



The South Asian nation of 1.339 billion (map) is 72% Hindu, 15% Muslim, 5% Christian, 4% ethnic religionist, and 2% Sikh.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!