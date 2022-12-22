Catholic World News

‘It is so difficult to comfort a mother’s tears,’ Pope tells families of Israelis held captive by Hamas in Gaza

December 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On December 21, Pope Francis received the families of two Israelis held captive by Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip.



Also present were the family members of two slain soldiers whose remains Hamas has refused to return to Israel.

