Catholic World News

Wife, son of Ukrainian prisoner of war meet with Pontiff

December 22, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The meeting took place after the Pope’s December 21 general audience; Diane Yurash, the wife of Ukraine’s ambassador to the Holy See, was also present at the meeting.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!