Pope, at audience, concludes series on discernment

December 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis concluded his series of catechetical talks on discernment at his public audience on December 21, speaking about the aids to the process of discernment.



The Pontiff began by saying that it may seem difficult to understand God’s will. “In reality,” he said, “it is life that is complicated and, if we do not learn how to read it, as complicated as it is, we risk wasting our lives.”



The best aids to discernment, the Pope continued, are the Word of God, the teachings of the Church, a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, and the gift of the Holy Spirit.

