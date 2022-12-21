Catholic World News

Priest kidnapped in Nigeria

December 21, 2022

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Father Christopher Ogide, according to the report, was kidnapped at the front gate of his parish hall in the Diocese of Umuahia, in Abia State (map).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!