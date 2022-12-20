Catholic World News

Italian Catholic groups push for ‘disinvestment’ in fossil fuels

December 20, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Citing the papal encyclical Laudato Si’, several Italian Catholic groups have issued call for investors to withdraw their support from firms connected with fossil fuels.



In their statement the groups said that the use of fossil fuels promotes “an extractive and plunderous economy whose geopolitical interests are causing conflicts around the world, particularly in Ukraine.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!