Italian Catholic groups push for ‘disinvestment’ in fossil fuels
December 20, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: Citing the papal encyclical Laudato Si’, several Italian Catholic groups have issued call for investors to withdraw their support from firms connected with fossil fuels.
In their statement the groups said that the use of fossil fuels promotes “an extractive and plunderous economy whose geopolitical interests are causing conflicts around the world, particularly in Ukraine.”
