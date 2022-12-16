Catholic World News

Myanmar junta reduces historic Catholic village to ashes

December 16, 2022

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: The attack on Chan Thar follows a similar attack on Cardinal Charles Maung Bo’s home village. Both towns are located in Sagaing Region (map), where the regime is battling with rebel forces.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!