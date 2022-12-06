Catholic World News

Myanmar regime bombs cardinal’s home village

December 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The military regime in Myanmar (map) has attacked the home village of the nation’s leading prelate.



“Military troops razed about 200 buildings to the ground, including a school and a church,” AsiaNews reported.



Cardinal Charles Maung Bo of Yangon responded with an appeal for peace and dialogue between the regime and rebel forces in his native Sagaing Region (map).

