Myanmar regime bombs cardinal’s home village
December 06, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: The military regime in Myanmar (map) has attacked the home village of the nation’s leading prelate.
“Military troops razed about 200 buildings to the ground, including a school and a church,” AsiaNews reported.
Cardinal Charles Maung Bo of Yangon responded with an appeal for peace and dialogue between the regime and rebel forces in his native Sagaing Region (map).
