Vatican confirms it has apologized to Russian government for Pope’s remarks
December 16, 2022
» Continue to this story on AFP
CWN Editor's Note: Matteo Bruni, the director of the Holy See Press Office, has confirmed a Russian foreign ministry statement that the Vatican has apologized for the Pope’s remarks on the cruelty of Russian troops in Ukraine.
“Generally, the cruelest are perhaps those who are of Russia but are not of the Russian tradition, such as the Chechens, the Buryats, and so on,” the Pope had said in an interview with the Jesuit magazine America.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!