Catholic World News

Pope praises firefighters’ service, dedication

December 16, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “Dear friends, Christmas, now close, is the feast that more than any other sums up the value I have proposed to you: proximity, compassion, tenderness, solidarity, service, brotherhood,” Pope Francis said in an address to firefighters and their families. “And all this was revealed not in writing, in a codex to be observed, but written in the flesh of a Son of man, Jesus.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!