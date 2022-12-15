Catholic World News

Officials at Archdiocese of Montreal meddled in abuse investigations, ombudsman says

December 15, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Roger Dufresne, the Montreal archdiocese’s former episcopal vicar for deaneries and for evangelization, divulged “the names of complainants, the names of people who are the subject of complaints and exchanges with an external investigation firm,” according to the report.

