Catholic World News

Nearly 40% of Americans believe we live in the ‘end times’

December 14, 2022

» Continue to this story on Pew Forum

CWN Editor's Note: Almost 40% of Americans believe that “we are living in the end times,” according to a new Pew Research poll. But a majority of respondents—58%—reject that belief.



Belief that these are the end times is strongest among Protestants (55%), especially in the historically Black (76%) and Evangelical (63%) churches. In contrast, only 27% of Catholics accept the belief, while 70% reject it.





The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!