Jimmy Lai given 5-year sentence

December 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Hong Kong publisher and democracy activist Jimmy Lai has been sentenced to a 5-year prison term, and fined more than $250,000, after being convicted of leasing office space illegally. He still faces more serious charges of conspiring with foreign powers against China.

