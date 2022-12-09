Catholic World News

House passes same-sex marriage bill

December 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In a 258-169 vote, the House of Representatives has passed the Senate’s version of the so-called Respect for Marriage Act, which prohibits states from defining marriage as the union of a man and a woman and raises significant religious liberty concerns.



The US Conference of Catholic Bishops opposed the legislation, which President Biden is expected to sign into law.

