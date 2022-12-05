Catholic World News

Bishop chairman responds to Senate vote on the Respect for Marriage Act

December 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “We are gravely disappointed that the misnamed Respect for Marriage Act passed the Senate and continue to call for its rejection,” Bishop Robert Barron of Winona-Rochester (MN), chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Laity, Marriage, Family Life and Youth, said after the Senate passage of the legislation. “The impact of this bill will only contribute to the diminishment of the sacredness and integrity of marriage in our society.”

