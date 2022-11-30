Catholic World News

Senate passes same-sex marriage bill, sending it back to the House

November 30, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Following an earlier procedural vote, the US Senate has approved the Respect for Marriage Act in a 61-35 vote.



Echoing earlier statements from the USCCB, Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee for Religious Liberty, and Bishop Robert Barron of Winona-Rochester (MN), chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Laity, Marriage, Family Life, and Youth, had urged the Senate to reject the measure.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!