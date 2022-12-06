Catholic World News

Canadian Paralympian asks for wheelchair, gets euthanasia offer instead

December 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A Canadian military veteran and former Paralympian has testified that when she sought help from the veterans-affairs office to obtain a wheelchair, she received instead an offer of physician-assisted suicide.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

