Santa Rosa, California diocese to file for bankruptcy

December 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Santa Rosa, California, will soon the growing list of American Catholic jurisdictions filing for bankruptcy protection.



Bishop Robert Vasa announced plans for a bankruptcy filing after more than 130 new sex-abuse lawsuits were filed, under the terms of new California legislation that temporarily suspended the statute of limitations.

