England and Wales: no longer a Christian majority

December 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Christians no longer constitute a majority of the residents of England and Wales, the latest census data show.



Just 46.2% of the population, or 27.5 million people, identified themselves as Christians in the 2021 census. That figure has dropped dramatically, from 59.3% in 2011, and 71.7% in 2001.



The country’s Muslim (6.5%) and Hindu (1.7%) populations have grown, but the largest increase has been in the number of people who report that they have no religion: 37.2% of the population.

