Ukrainian Catholic leader pleads for release of captured priests

December 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk of the Ukrainian Catholic Church has issued an appeal to international leaders to seek the release of two priests who are being held by Russian troops.



The archbishop said that reports indicated the priests, Father Ivan Levytskyi and Father Bohdan Heleta, have been “tortured without mercy.” He rejected reports that the priests had been hiding weapons in their church, and said: “According to classic Stalinist methods of repression, confessions to crimes they did not commit are being extracted from them.”

