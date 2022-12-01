Catholic World News

Pope prays for peace in ‘dear and martyred’ Ukraine

December 01, 2022

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: “Brothers and sisters, we have entered the time of Advent full of hope, and with fervor we implore the Prince of Peace to bring consolation to our wounded hearts, as well as to nations tried by wars and crises of all kinds, for a dignified and serene life,” Pope Francis said during his November 30 general audience, following his remarks on a daily examination of conscience.



“May the intercession of the holy brother apostles Peter and Andrew soon grant the Church to fully enjoy her unity and peace to the whole world, especially at this moment in dear and martyred Ukraine, always in our hearts and in our prayers,” he added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!