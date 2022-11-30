Catholic World News

Pope urges daily examination of conscience

November 30, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: At his weekly public audience on November 30, Pope Francis encouraged the faithful to make a daily examination of conscience—a practice that he described as “the valuable effort of rereading experience from a particular point of view.”



The Pope suggested following the advice of St. Ignatius of Loyola, who called for examining all thoughts and actions carefully, to see whether they are oriented toward the good in their beginning, middle, and end.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!