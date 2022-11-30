Catholic World News

Pope grieves for ‘wise and gentle pastor’ Cardinal Baawobr

November 30, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Richard Baawobr of Wa (Ghana) died on November 27 at the age of 63. “I willingly join the faithful in praying that our merciful Father may grant to this wise and gentle pastor the reward of his labours and welcome him into the light and peace of heaven,” the Pontiff wrote in a telegram of condolence.

