+Cardinal Richard Baawobr, MAfr, 63

November 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Just three months after Pope Francis created him a cardinal, Cardinal Richard Baawobr of Wa (Ghana) has died at the age of 63, days after being discharged from a Roman hospital, where he received treatment following surgery for heart disease.



Born in 1959, Baawobr was ordained a priest of the Missionaries of Africa in 1987 and became the order’s superior general in 2010. Pope Francis appointed him bishop of Wa in 2016, and in July he was elected president of the Symposium of Episcopal Conference of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM).



With Cardinal Baawobr’s death, there are now 225 cardinals, 126 of whom are eligible to take part in a papal election.

