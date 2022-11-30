Catholic World News

Christians now a minority in England and Wales

November 30, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: 46.2% of residents of England and Wales described themselves as Christians on the 2021 census—down from 59.3% in 2011.



In 2021, 6.5% said they were Muslim, and 1.7% said they were Hindu; 37% said they had no religion, up from 25% in 2011.

