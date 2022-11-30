Catholic World News

Videos highlight faithful with disabilities’ participation in Synod

November 30, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life is releasing four videos devoted to the Vatican’s synod listening session with 30 persons with disabilities.



The four videos are entitled “Co-Responsibility,” “Rise up and walk!”, “Magisterium of frailty,” and “A wonderful process.”

