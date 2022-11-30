Catholic World News

COMECE publishes its contribution to EU’s consultation on the social economy

November 30, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU (COMECE) has published an 8-page contribution to the European Commission’s consultation on developing a framework for the social economy. The European Commission is the EU’s executive branch.



In its contribution, COMECE noted similarities between Catholic social teaching and the EU’s vision of the social economy. COMECE also suggested that the “creation of relational wealth” should be seen as the central idea of a social economy and offered proposals with that idea in mind.

