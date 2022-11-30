Catholic World News

Chinese government spokesman speaks of ‘friendly consensus’ amid Vatican complaints

November 30, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Without Vatican consent, the Chinese government recently transferred Bishop Peng Weizhao, by Pope Francis’s appointment the underground bishop of Yujiang, to Jiangxi, where he will serve officially as an auxiliary bishop. A statement from the Vatican press office expressed “surprise and regret” at the event.



Zhao Lijian, the deputy director of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Information Department, told reporters that “China is willing to continuously expand the friendly consensus with the Vatican side and jointly maintain the spirit of our interim agreement.” He added that he was unaware of the specifics of Bishop Peng’s transfer.

