Belgian bishops meet with Pope for their ad limina visit to Rome

November 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received the bishops of Belgium on November 25. The Western European nation of 11.8 million (map) is 63% Christian (60% Catholic), 26% agnostic, 8% Muslim, and 2% atheist.



The meeting follows the bishops’ publication of a liturgical service for same-sex unions, in defiance of a 2021 Vatican document whose publication was approved by the Pope.



The Vatican did not issue a statement on the meeting, in contrast with the statement that followed the recent papal meeting with the German bishops.

