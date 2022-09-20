Belgian bishops publish liturgical service for same-sex unions
September 20, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Flanders, the Flemish-speaking section of Belgium, have made public a proposed service of blessings for same-sex unions.
Led by Cardinal Jozef De Kesel of Brussels, the bishops published a document entitled “Being pastorally close to homosexual persons,” which provides a script for a liturgical service in which a couple can “express before God how they are committed to one another.”
The document appears to be a direct challenge to the Vatican directive, issued last year, that the Church cannot give blessings to homosexual unions. That challenge comes shortly before the bishops of Belgium are due to make their ad limina visit to Rome.
Posted by: TheJournalist64 -
Sep. 20, 2022 5:59 PM ET USA
I note that the main proponent among the European bishops is saying the clear and unchangeable truth of the faith that such joining is intrinsically disordered runs contrary to the best evidence from sociology and other "sciences," yet the overwhelming evidence is that people addicted to this evil abuse are almost never "monogamous." So we are talking about sacrilege here promoted by hierarchy. God help us.
Posted by: feedback -
Sep. 20, 2022 1:36 PM ET USA
It shouldn't surprise after the German "Synodal Way," McCarrick, Zanchetta, and so many others in the hierarchy happily living double lives. This is the direct result of ordinations of homosexuals and advancing them to episcopal consecrations. Enemies of Christ must be rejoicing.