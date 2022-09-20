Catholic World News

Belgian bishops publish liturgical service for same-sex unions

September 20, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Flanders, the Flemish-speaking section of Belgium, have made public a proposed service of blessings for same-sex unions.



Led by Cardinal Jozef De Kesel of Brussels, the bishops published a document entitled “Being pastorally close to homosexual persons,” which provides a script for a liturgical service in which a couple can “express before God how they are committed to one another.”



The document appears to be a direct challenge to the Vatican directive, issued last year, that the Church cannot give blessings to homosexual unions. That challenge comes shortly before the bishops of Belgium are due to make their ad limina visit to Rome.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.