At Vatican meeting, ‘moratorium’ on German synodal way process suggested, rejected

November 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, moderated a “frank” discussion between Curial leaders and the German bishops, who were in Rome for their ad limina visit.



“In this perspective of open and fraternal sharing, a number of proposals were made, such as that of applying a moratorium to the German Synodal Way, which was not pursued, and that of encouraging further reflection and mutual listening in the light of the perplexities that have emerged,” according to a joint statement on the meeting.



Cardinals Luis Francisco Ladaria (prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith) and Marc Ouellet (prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops) “spoke frankly and clearly about the concerns and reservations regarding the methodology, content and proposals of the Synodal Way,” according to the statement.



“In concluding, the Cardinal Secretary of State expressed his appreciation for the confrontation, which was not formal, but necessary and constructive ...It was agreed that mutual listening and dialogue should continue in the coming months, so that they may contribute to the enrichment of the German Synodal Way and the universal Synod of the Church.”

