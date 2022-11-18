Catholic World News

German bishops meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican amid concern over Synodal Way

November 18, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Germany’s bishops on November 17 as part of their ad limina visit.



The Vatican did not release a statement on the content of the discussion. The German bishops characterized the meeting as an “open round of talks” on several topics, including the German bishops’ controversial Synodal Way.



In 2015, during their last ad limina visit, the Pope told the German bishops to emphasize Confession instead of structures in order to counter the erosion of faith there.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!