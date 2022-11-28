Catholic World News

Pope: Violence against women must be addressed through a joint effort

November 28, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: On November 26, Pope Francis received staff members of the Italian Central Anti-Crime Directorate. During the audience, the Pope referred to the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!