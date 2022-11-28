Catholic World News

Vatican says China has violated agreement with Bishop Peng appointment

November 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Without approval from the Vatican, the Chinese government has transferred Bishop Peng Weizhao, by Pope Francis’s appointment the underground bishop of Yujiang, to Jiangxi, where he will serve officially as an auxiliary bishop.



A statement from the Vatican press office expressed “surprise and regret” at the event, which “has not taken place in conformity with the spirit of dialogue that exists between the Vatican parties and the Chinese parties and what has been stipulated in the Provisional Agreement on the Appointment of Bishops.”



Noting reports of “prolonged and intense pressure by the local authorities,” the Vatican statement concluded, “The Holy See hopes that similar episodes will not be repeated, is awaiting the appropriate communication about the matter from the authorities, and reaffirms its complete willingness to continue the respectful dialogue concerning all of the matters of common interest.”

