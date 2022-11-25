Catholic World News

Papal message to ‘martyred’ people of Ukraine

November 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In an open letter to the people of Ukraine, written nine months after the start of the Russian invasion, Pope Francis expresses his sympathy and promises his prayers.



“There is no day when I am not close to you and do not carry you in my heart and in my prayers,” the Pontiff writes. “Your pain is my pain.”



In the letter the Pope again condemns “the absurd madness of war.” He also voices his admiration for the people of Ukraine: “a strong people, a people that suffers and prays, cries and struggles, resists and hopes: a noble and martyred people.”

