French lawmakers approve bill enshrining abortion in the constitution

November 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In a 337-32 vote, France’s National Assembly (lower house) has approved a constitutional amendment that states that “the law guarantees the effectiveness and equal access to the right to voluntarily end a pregnancy.” The measure now faces a vote in the Senate.



Abortion has been legal in France since 1974.

