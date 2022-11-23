Catholic World News

Judge orders NY Archdiocese to turn over its investigative records on Bishop Hubbard

November 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Howard Hubbard, the bishop of Albany (NY) from 1977 to 2014, is the subject of a Vatican investigation and numerous abuse suits. Now 84, he is seeking laicization, reportedly because he wishes to marry.

