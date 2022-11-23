Catholic World News

USCCB, other Catholic organizations call for TPS status for Haiti, Somalia, Venezuela, and Yemen

November 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Catholic Charities USA, the US bishops’ Committee on Migration, Catholic Relief Services, and the Catholic Legal Immigration Network, Inc. (CLINIC) have asked the Secretary of Homeland Security and the Secretary of State to redesignate Haiti, Somalia, Venezuela, and Yemen for TPS (temporary protected status), a status that allows residents of some unsafe countries to live and work in the US.

