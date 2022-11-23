Catholic World News

Bishop offers glimpse into life of Christians in Qatar

November 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Qatar (map), a nation of 2.5 million that is 79% Muslim, is hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Bishop Paul Hinder of the Apostolic Vicariate of Northern Arabia spoke about the World Cup and Qatar’s Christians, most of whom are non-citizen migrant workers from South Asia.

