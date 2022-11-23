Catholic World News

German bishops’ president: ‘We want to be Catholic in a different way’

November 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Following a frank discussion between the German bishops and Curial leaders over the German Synodal Way, the president of the bishops’ conference said, “We want to be Catholic in a different way.”



“The Pope is a clever Jesuit,” said Bishop Georg Bätzing of Limburg. “He let us wrestle with one another as brothers.” Bishop Bätzing expressed gratitude that no clear limits on the German bishops’ actions emerged from their visit to Rome, which included a meeting with the Pope.



On the other hand, Bishop Stefan Oster of Passau emphasized that the prefects of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith and the Dicastery for Bishops made “no concessions.” Irme Stetter-Karp, co-president of the Synodal Way, said that the “fundamental criticism of the Synodal Way” at the Vatican “not only snubs the German bishops, who overwhelmingly consider reforms necessary,” but “also disregards the impatience of many Catholics with their Church.”

